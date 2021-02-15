We're now dependent on each others' actions much more than normal, as minor neglect on the part of one person can lead to the suffering of many others. Social interaction is a fundamental need for everybody, but if that social interaction comes at a cost of human well-being and even life. It's just not worth it. So many people have been infected with COVID-19 because others just didn't think the risk was high enough to cancel the Thanksgiving dinner, or to limit their Christmas gatherings to their immediate family.
So, I ask you, people of Clark County: Respect those around you by preventing the virus from spreading. Hold traditional gatherings online, or at the very least follow the CDC guidelines during them. Wear a mask when in contact with other people. Keep a little more distance between yourself and your friends when participating in outdoor activities. The vaccine may be starting to spread, but it won't make up for a lack in other measures until a high percentage of the population is vaccinated. Like it or not, we are directly responsible for the future cases of COVID-19 in our county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.