Rep. Larry Hoff is a man of his word. He listens to the people of Washington’s 18th District and, with their influence, creates priorities to share in Olympia. His loyalty to the people of Southwest Washington is admirable and is something that I’ve experienced firsthand. Mr. Hoff has helped open many doors for me and is a true supporter when it comes to accomplishing my future goals. Larry has made a tremendous impact on people all across Washington in just the mere two years of him being in office, I can only imagine what the next two years hold. I believe that every state needs a Larry Hoff, but I am glad that Washington is fortunate enough to have him.
