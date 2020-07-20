Over the past several months, COVID-19 has shown us just how important emergency services are to businesses and families in our community. However, an adequate emergency response always has been critical to our health and well-being.
Clark County Fire District 6 has a modest fire levy lid lift on the August primary ballot. Funding would be used to hire additional personnel to respond to higher call volumes, improve training, replace apparatus and maintain fire stations.
I hope voters will prioritize funding for emergency services when considering how to spend their tax dollars during the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.