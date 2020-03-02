Your Battle Ground School Board is pleased to announce that middle school sports are returning to Battle Ground.
Not only do sports encourage physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle, but they also provide for students’ positive well-being. Middle school sports will assist us in creating a positive middle school culture.
In order to help the rollout go as smoothly as possible, different sports will be phased in over the next few years. The current plan is to add seventh- and eighth-grade cross country, basketball, and soccer for the 2020-2021 school year. The sports that are under consideration to be added in following years are track, volleyball and wrestling, with a long-term goal of adding football.
Launching a middle school sports program is a daunting task. The preparation and planning that has already gone into the logistics and coordination of facilities, schedules, uniforms, referees, coaches and transportation is significant. Please be patient as we bring back this important element of your children’s school experience.
Watch for announcements as the district begins rolling out sports information for next year’s launch, and consider joining us for a meet or game to cheer on your favorite middle school team. Our students need the community’s support to be successful in life.
Please reach out
Thank you to Superintendent Mark Ross for starting this OpEd tradition with The Reflector community newspaper. The school board will also utilize this space occasionally to better communicate with our patrons. This effort aligns with our board goals, specifically:
Collaboration with parents, community,and staff is fostered using a variety of communication methods to convey district values and expectations for our schools.
To that end, we have several ways you can keep up to speed on what is happening at school board meetings. Battle Ground Public Schools maintains a nice summary of board activities on the district website at battlegroundps.org/director-information.
There you can see upcoming meetings, board policies, a great summary of every meeting by our Communications Department under Board Briefly, and many other useful links and items. Additionally, you will find contact information for every board member. To save you the trouble, here is the list of your current Battle Ground Public Schools Board of Directors:
Monty Anderson - Director District 1
Rob Henrikson - Director District 2
Troy McCoy, President - Director District 3
Mark Watrin, Vice President -
Director District 4
Tina Lambert - Director District 5
If you are curious which director represents you, a map is available on the same web page.
We also have two student representatives who serve on the board. These high school students are nominated by school staff and then selected to serve two-year terms beginning their junior year. We appreciate having a student voice as we consider policies, make spending decisions, and review curricula that impact their learning and lives. Our current student representatives are Battle Ground High School senior Sidnie Boadwine and BGHS junior Addelynn Smith.
Please reach out.
We would love to hear from you.
Troy McCoy is the school board president for Battle Ground Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.