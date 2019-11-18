It doesn’t appear that some county councilors pay much attention to local news reports, voting to release for development up to 1,500 new housing units near the 179th interchange (that’s a potential for 3,000 more vehicles running on our roads) just as voters take billions out of highway maintenance.
Whose paying these folks anyway?
They should get a free subscription to the local papers. Seems our only option may be to start tolling in order to pay for wear and tear.
Welcome to developers paradise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.