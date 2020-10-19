I watch the TV political ads. I then verify the accusations made against the other. So, I checked out the only accusation Jaime Herrera Beutler appears to have on Carolyn Long. I refer to the radio show that Herrera-Butler is using against Long where she states that Long will raise our taxes. She cites KXRW radio on Jan. 24, 2018. I just finished listening to the show where Long states repeatedly that she aims to reduce taxes for middle and low-income families. You can listen and decide for yourself: KXRW radio, Vancouver WA; hit “Archives”; go to the bottom of the page and then continue to scroll until you see page ‘38’; 6 a.m. show on Jan. 24, 2018. About 24:15 minutes into the show, the topic is the GOP tax bill and changes to the tax code. Long talks of the SALT deduction cap and the mortgage cap. She also talks about the tax system. It seems unless you make loads and lots of money, Carolyn Long is not interested in raising your taxes. And to be fair-minded, check out the voting record of Jaime Herrera Beutler. See if she voted to help the average American on taxes and health care, or if she helped the wealthier people in the country. Check out the facts; don’t believe everything you see and hear. Vote wisely.
