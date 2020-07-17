Clyde Wayne Simonson: 1946-2020

Clyde Wayne Simonson, 73, was born Oct. 14, 1946, and passed away July 7, 2020. He was born in Hancock, Mich., to Charles and Lillian (Simula) Simonson and was the oldest of 10 children.
He moved to the Vancouver, Wash., area in 1967. Clyde married Maryann McDaniels Dec. 14,1968. He was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Clyde was a Vietnam Infantry Combat Veteran in the United States Army between 1966 and 1968.
He is survived by his wife, Maryann of 51 and a half years; two loving children, Melinda (Gary) Ritola of Battle Ground, Wash., and Mark (Sheila) Simonson of Duluth, Minn.; along with 13 grandchildren, Nolan, Naten, Nora and Niles Ritola, Kayla, Kristen, Ashley, Anna, Nick, Ellie, Kammi, Lason and Malia Simonson; siblings, Rebecca (Stan) Homola of Woodland, Wash., Terry (Cindy) Simonson, Cora (Jim) Hammerstrom, Jill (Larry) Charlson of Hancock, Mich., Faye (Rod) Uskoski of Kalispell, Mont., Jayne (Bob) Story, Ramon (Helen) Simonson of Hancock, Mich., Rita (Dan) Stromer of Chassel, Mich., and George Simonson of Hancock, Mich.; and many nephews and nieces; with many dear Christian friends.
The funeral will be held at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Lewisville, July, 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., with a viewing before the funeral starting at 12 p.m.. The service will have a limited attendance.
