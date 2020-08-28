Wilho John Myllymaki passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born May 18, 1928 in New Ipswich, N.H., the son of August & Nannie (Pajari) Myllymaki.
Wilho began a 52-year career at United Cooperative Farmers, Inc. while still in high school. Immediately following graduation, he joined the US Navy where he served post WWII and during the Korean War. His life of service included 31 years on the board at Worker’s Credit Union as well as serving as a board member of the church he attended in Ashburnham, Mass.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Airi (Ojala) Myllymaki and married Ellen (Somero) Myllymaki in 1962. Together Wilho and Ellen had three children and lived in Ashby, Mass., most of their 57 years of marriage.
Although he never lost his love for New England, Wilho and his wife, Ellen, moved to Battle Ground, Wash., in the fall of 2017 to be close to their children and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Weikko Hill; daughter-in-law, Jody (Lampinen) Myllymaki; and son-in-law, Neal Karlsen.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen; son, David with Kristi; daughters Lynn Karlsen and Jane with Naaman Hannu; 11 grandchildren; and six great grandsons.
A private funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Hockinson, WA at 11:00 AM. The funeral will be broadcast live and may be viewed at https://hockinsonchurch.org/live-service/. The internment will be a private service at the Finn Hill. Cemetery.
