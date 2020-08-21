Betty Jean Ford was born near Chehalis, Wash., and was the youngest of three children to William and Clara (Joost) Ford. The family moved to Vancouver, Wash., when Betty was a baby; then on to the Battle Ground, Wash., area where her father had a dairy farm. In 1947 they moved again, this time north of Camas, where Betty’s father and older brother operated a grade-A dairy farm until her father’s death in 1962. Betty and her mother then lived in a house in Washougal, Wash.
Betty graduated from Camas High School in 1949. She went to work at a Camas Meat Market and Frozen Food Locker, then went on to be the manager of the Camas Greyhound station. When the bus station closed, Betty went to work for CDM Services, giving in-home care for elderly and disabled clients.
After a series of strokes, Betty moved to Columbia Ridge Assisted Living in Washougal, where she made her home for 18 years and was well loved and cared for. She loved hugs and family get-togethers, and she never forgot a birthday. She was everyone’s “Aunt Betty”.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Ken “Shorty” Ford and Ray Ford. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Martha Ford of Brush Prairie, Wash., and DeEtte Ford of Washougal, Wash., as well as nine nieces and nephews and their families.
Betty’s ashes will be placed next to her parents’ graves at Zion Cemetery in Canby, Ore. The arrangements are under the care of Straub’s Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to Peace Health Hospice, PO Box 1600, Vancouver WA 98668.
Commented