Craig Thomas Leathers, 77, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Mission Viejo, Calif. He died peacefully with his, wife, Leilani, and sons, Blake and Grant, by his side.
Craig was born in Hobart Maternity Home in Woodland, Wash., Oct. 22, 1943, to Milford Leathers and Barbara (Thom) Leathers. Growing up in the shadow of Mt. St. Helens, Craig became an active outdoorsman and spent his youth hunting and fishing with his father in southern Washington and Oregon.
Craig graduated from Woodland High School in 1961, having been in varsity football, basketball and track all four years. In addition to sports, Craig played baritone horn in the high school band. He was active in his church's youth group as well. After high school, Craig attended Clark College and then graduated from Portland State University. Craig married his high school sweetheart, Diana Bauman, and moved from Washington to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1972, and then to Orange County, Calif., in 1979. He spent his entire career in sales, primarily for companies that manufactured technology systems for hospitals.
Craig was always known, in school and as an adult, as a very caring "people" person. He could enter a room of strangers and leave with a room of friends, sharing and showing he was truly interested in each person there. From the age of 30 years old, Craig battled Type I diabetes. In 2006, Craig received a kidney from son, Grant, proudly staving off dialysis.
Craig loved his family dearly. He was a devoted father to Blake and Grant (Jennifer) Leathers; and step-father to Heather (Ross) Toguchi and Grant (Traci) Kobayashi. He was a loving a grandfather to Josh (16), Alex (13), and Reilynn (9). (Papa to all). He was a regular at their many sporting events and activities.
Craig is survived by wife, Leilani; immediate family (above); sisters, Mary Jo (Jim) Kellar and April (Dale) Heasley; numerous nieces and nephews; loving cousins; and a host of friends. Services are planned for a later time, in Woodland, Wash.
