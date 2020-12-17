Kathryn Jane Duff, 68, passed away Dec. 6, 2020, with her family by her side. She had fought uterine cancer for the past two years.
Kathy has been part of the Battle Ground community since 1990. She enjoyed quilting with her girlfriends, taking her dogs to dog shows, and spending time with her family. Kathy retired after working at The Reflector newspaper for over 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Duff; and children, Lindsay (Frank) Raine, Ryan (Natalie) Duff, and Alison (Chris) Daniels; along with grandchildren, Harper Raine, Abigail Daniels and soon to arrive “Baby Duff”.
Private services will be held in the spring.
