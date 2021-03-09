Frieda Dunning, 97, long time resident of Battle Ground, Wash., went to be with the Lord Feb. 26, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Frieda is survived by her son, Jim Dunning (Penny); daughter, Nancy Nee; grandchildren, Cory McNair, Chris Dunning, Rebecca Brown, Traci Kuzma, Mike Dunning, and Heidi Ebert; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; baby Leroy; daughters, Sharon Dunning and Pam McNair; son-in-law, Richard “Scott” McNair; and grandson, Jeffrey Brown.
Frieda was born at home in Brush Prairie, Wash. She spent her entire life in Clark County, working at various jobs including the Orchards Phone Company, where one day she met Harvey, who walked in to pay his phone bill. After dating for some time, they were married June 16, 1945. Together, they made quite the team, raising four children and working tirelessly on projects at the Battle Ground Baptist Church, as well as The Dunes Bible Camp at Long Beach, Wash., where Frieda would work in the cafeteria and Harvey worked on more projects. They loved to go to the beach, clam digging, and took a few family trips with other families from church. Sunday lunches always found friends from church over to share a home cooked meal. There was always baked goods on the counter waiting for Harvey’s coffee break or a friend to stop by and have good conversation and a piece of pie! We will always remember her having the heart of a servant and always willing to help someone in need. Those who are left behind will miss her, but we know there was a big celebration going on in Heaven when she arrived.
Private graveside services were held March 4, 2021.
Commented