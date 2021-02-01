Corinne Frances Kysar peacefully left this world Jan. 24, 2021. She was born Oct. 24, 1944, to Kenneth and Eva (Korpela) Korri in Calumet, Mich.
Her favorite childhood memories were those of the times spent on her grandparent's farm. After graduation, Corinne moved to Washington, D.C., to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While there, she met lifelong friends and was able to experience a few of the historical moments in our nation's history. She transferred to Portland, Ore., in 1963.
Corinne married Daniel E. Kysar in 1966. They were helpmates to each other for 54 years. Corinne lived all of her married life in Amboy, Wash. She was a homemaker and a loving Christian example to her family. She will be remembered for her love of history, reading, her wonderful cooking, and her sense of humor. Her arms were always open to her 17 grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren. Corinne was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church and held her Christianity and many friends close to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Angela.
Corinne leaves behind her husband, Daniel of Amboy, Wash.; and her children, Kenneth (Heidi) of Kalispell, Mont., Shannon of Yacolt, Wash., Bronwyn (Dale) Tapani of Yacolt, Wash., Vivienne (Brent) Silverson of Amboy, Wash., and Sarah (Brian) Stewart of Amboy, Wash. She is also survived by her siblings, Kathleen Erickson of Kalispell, Mont., Joy Korri, Dean Korri, and Robin Korri of Duluth, Minn., Keith Korri of Anchorage, Alaska, Jack Korri of Yacolt, Wash., Alfred Korri of Portland, Ore., and Alina McCormack of Hancock, Mich.
She will be interred at Elim Cemetery in Brush Prairie, Wash. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital for their wonderful care.
