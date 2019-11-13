Richard Allen Mahar, 82, passed away at his Centralia. Wash., residence, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was born at Centralia General Hospital, July 27, 1937, to Phillip Earl and Josephine Estella (Bouchard) Mahar.
Richard lived in Morton, Wash., for a short while, but Centralia was his home. He was a fixture in Centralia. Richard was a frequent guest at the Olympic Club and Centerville Café on Tower Avenue, just a short walk from his home at the Lewis and Clark on West Magnolia Street. Richard was a prolific artist, he would sell sketchbook originals of his colorful folk art to fellow guests of these restaurants in exchange for a few dollars for a bite to eat, this was what he called his ‘fun money.’
Richard was a proud member of the Cowlitz tribe and an avid fisherman. Salmon runs meant that it was time to head to the rivers and catch some dinner! He was an easygoing, kind and loving friend to all, and he will be greatly missed.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Josephine; brother, Bill; and sister, Gloria Coleman.
Richard will forever be remembered by his brothers, Doug, Ronnie and Kenny; sister-in-law, Jean; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members.
All who knew Richard are invited to his celebration of life, which will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Lewis and Clark, 117 W. Magnolia St., Centralia. Please bring a favorite side dish or refreshment to share with others along with your memories of Richard.
