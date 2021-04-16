Dwight Melvin Graham, 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, April 10, 2021, at his home in Thayne, Wyo. He was born Sept. 18, 1963, in Vancouver, Wash. He is the oldest of nine kids (six brothers and two sisters).
Dwight graduated in 1982, from Ridgfield High School. He was a logger in his youth, a finish carpenter, an aide who worked with students at SVHS and a construction supervisor.
Feb. 23, 1985, he married the love of his life, Holly, in the Seattle Temple. He and Holly had five children. He lived in Ridgefield, Wash., for most of his life and lived in Star Valley, Wyo., for the last fifteen years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many callings in the church from scout leader to primary teacher. Dwight was an avid hunter, loved everything outdoors from camping with his family to fishing with his wife, gardening, and an aviary.
He is survived by his wife, Holly Graham; parents, Jerry and Vione Graham; his children, Alyssa Morring (Erik), Patrick Graham (Amy), Ross Graham Wood (Erick), Tad Graham (Sara), and Dustin Graham; grandchildren, Hayden, Miles, Theo, Lilian, Laila, and Luci; and his brothers and sisters.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., April 17, 2021, at the Thayne Wyoming Stake Center.
