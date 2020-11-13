Gail Marie Barnes: 1950-2020

Gail Marie Barnes was born January 25, 1950 to Maxine Olsen and Henry Barnes. Gail was called home by her heavenly father on October 31, 2020 at age 70 to join her parents, one sister, one grandson, one great-grandson and many other loved ones. Gail was surrounded by family and friends at her home in Amboy Washington where she left us peacefully.
Gail is survived buy three children, John, Lelia, and Annette; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four sisters; three brothers and many lifelong friends.
She grew up in many different cities in the Western United States from California to Washington. Gail married twice and spent time working many areas of the food industry, caring for the elderly and doing medical coding. She loved being a housewife and raising children, she will be deeply missed by many.
Services will be held in the spring. We would like to send a special thanks to the medical teams at PeaceHealth Southwest the Vancouver Clinic and Hospice.
Commented