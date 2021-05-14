Linda K. Petersen passed away peacefully April 29, 2021, in Battle Ground, Wash. She was 78 years young. Linda was born July 23, 1942, in Dennison, Iowa, to Alvin and Roma Petersen. She graduated from Dunlap High School in Iowa. Linda moved to Battle Ground, Wash., in 1983.
She worked as an activities assistant at numerous nursing homes. Linda loved coming up with new ideas to get the residents involved in all the activities. She would often enlist local musicians to come and play or sing for the residence. She was also a volunteer for the Clark County sheriffs office.
Linda was heavily involved in the Battle Ground Elks since 1983. She held numerous positions over the years and volunteered countless hours to make sure all the events were a success. She loved her town. Linda knew so many community members. She always had time to stop and chat whenever she was out and about and saw someone she knew. She had a big heart and was always thinking of others and their needs.
Linda was preceded in death by both her parents; and her brother, Stephen Petersen.
She will be missed by her son, Chris (Nancy) Gifford; grandchildren, Anthony Mansford, Courtney Gifford, and Alyssa Gifford; great-grandchild, Aubrey Lee; along with countless friends.
In honor of Linda, a celebration of life will be held as an open house, May 22, 2021, at the Battle Ground Elks Lodge, 907 SE Grace Ave., Battle Ground, Wash., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, guests may donate to the Elks Lodge in her name. Northwood Park Funeral Home and Cemetery is handling arrangements and you may sign their guestbook.
