Deena J. Van Dyke: 1955-2020

Deena J. Van Dyke (Chadderton), age 65, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side, June 20, 2020. She was born April 19, 1955 in Longview, Wash., to Charles and Ettanell Chadderton. Deena was raised in Rose Valley and graduated from Kelso High School in 1973. For many years Deena lived on the banks of the Columbia River outside of Woodland. While Deena loved to travel and experience all the splendors this world has to offer, she never strayed far for long from the beauty and rich soil of her Columbia River view.
Deena loved to be near the water, watching the sunset with her family and trying to land the catch of the day, “fish on”. And, when she was not relishing in the beauty of God’s paintings, she was exercising her ever-present green thumb in her gardens. Deena had a skill for making beauty blossom all around her, as evidenced by her gorgeous gardens and beautiful daughters.
Deena is survived by her husband, Dr. Jack Van Dyke, her father, Charles, longtime resident of Rose Valley, sister Julie Puckett (Mike) of Seabeck, Wash., her two daughters and their husbands, Summer (TJ) Koons, living abroad in Saudi Arabia and Sally (Craig) Niebuhr of Woodland, Wash., two grandchildren, Jenevieve Niebuhr and Charles (CJ) Koons and two children by marriage, Colin and Marissa Van Dyke. She was preceded in death by her mother.
A Gardner’s Prayer reads: “Thank you God for the Sun and Showers; Thank you for each lovely flower; Thank you for each stately tree; Through all of these, you speak to me.” Thank you God, for your beautiful flower, Deena. Our daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Through her, you spoke to us Dear Lord. Now, heavenly father, welcome your beautiful flower home, to lie in green pastures and beside still waters.
A private service at her favorite shoreline will be scheduled for a future date.
Commented