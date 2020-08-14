Frank Alvin Brown Jr.: 1927-2020

Frank Alvin Brown Jr., 92, of Woodland, Wash., passed away on August 8, 2020 at the Community Home Health & Hospice in Vancouver, Wash.
He was born December 20, 1927 in The Dalles, Ore., to Frank Sr., and Madge Brown. Frank was the second child to his parents and only son, he had an older sister Myrtle Ivy that preceded him in death and a younger sister Bertie Mae that resides in Spokane, Wash.
Because he was Frank Jr., he was always known by his family members as Buck. He grew up in Tygh Valley and went to school in Dufur, Ore.
Frank joined the Navy in 1952 and served for 4 years. While the ship was in Sasebo, Japan he met his future wife Sumiko. After his time in the service was up he went back to Japan to convince his future bride to marry him. Frank and Sumiko married June 28th, 1956 and had 5 children together. Frank held many jobs in his lifetime he was sort of the jack of all trades, he drove a school bus, set chokes for logs, worked at International Paper Company in Chelatchie Prairie and after the plant closed he worked for National Auto Parts in Longview until he retired. He also had his own upholstery business for many years. He was a hands on person and did repairs on anything that was needed around the house and vehicles. He also was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in different positions.
Frank is survived by his wife and four of his children, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Frank will be laid to rest at the Frank Abel Cemetary in Woodland, WA.
