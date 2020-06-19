John Ivan Lickar Jr.: 1927-2020

John Ivan Lickar Jr., passed peacefully June 10, 2020, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. He was born June 15, 1927, to John and Hertha Lickar in Ely, Minnesota.
The family moved out west and eventually settled on a farm in Ridgefield, Washington. The oldest of 12 children, John worked on the farm until he was drafted in the United States Army. Upon completion of his military duties, he met and married Grace Smith Oct. 10, 1954, and settled in Vancouver, Wash.
John’s career was centered around being a heavy vehicle mechanic, a skill he picked up in his time in the military. His employers included Bower Trucking, Blue Bird Trucking and Berry Truck Repair. Everyone who knew John would encounter a conversation at some point on diesel engines; they were his passion. He spent much of his free time helping family and friends with vehicle repairs, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
When not working on engines, John spent many hours on his boat. He enjoyed water skiing on the Columbia River and crabbing and shrimping in Hoods Canal.
John was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Salmon Creek, Wash., and sang in the church choir for many years alongside his brother, Kenneth.
He is survived by sisters, Evelyn Lahti (Jim, deceased), Toni Kane (Don), Wilma Beyers (Bob, deceased), Dorothy Miller (Dick, deceased), Hildred Garcia (Joe, deceased) and Diane Amos (Philip); and brother, Robert (Dee).
John was preceded in death by his wife, Grace; parents, John and Hertha; stepmother, Antonia; brothers, Edward (Mary), Kenneth (Thomasine deceased), Joseph (Sally) and Dan (Jo). Though John did not have any children, he had several nieces and nephews who enjoyed his friendship.
A graveside service is planned for June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, 113 NE 10th Ave., Vancouver, Wash.
Memorial gifts can be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Vancouver, Wash.
