Betty Fay Kunze: 1929-2020

Betty Fay Kunze, loving wife, mother and grandmother went home to be with her Savior, whom she faithfully served, on July 6, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born 4th of six siblings in Redlands, Calif., on January 6, 1929, to parents John and Alma Anglin.
Moving to Salem, Ore., Betty met and married her forever love, Clyde Kunze. They celebrated 71 years of marriage just before Clyde's passing 18 months ago.
In 1956, Clyde and Betty moved to Fargher Lake, Wash., where she supported her husband's peppermint farming, along with raising two sons and a daughter.
Betty's passion to make the Gospel known was strong and child evangelism had her heart. She held "Good News Clubs" for children in her home for many years and was very involved in Vacation Bible School and Sunday School with her church. She was a consistent sutdent of the Bible and her attendance at church never wavered. Betty lived her faith and will always be known for it.
She is survived by her children, Dan (Debbie), Dick (Terri) and Jani (Gary), along with six grandchildren, Josie, Jolene, Amy, Shawn, Zack and Kelli, and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Andi, in 1990.
Donations may be made in Betty's name to: All American Youth Bible Camp 14200 NE Grantham Rd. Amboy, WA 98601.
Commented