Wilhelm 'Bill' Braunschweig: 1948-2020

Wilhelm “Bill” Braunschweig passed away the afternoon of September 10, 2020, in Vancouver, WA. He had been battling Lung Cancer.
Bill was born December 23, 1948, to Hank and Erma Braunschweig. He was the oldest of two children. He leaves behind his younger sister Gloria Braunschweig; his children Chris Braunschweig (Monica), Heather Buratto (Mark), Brian Braunhuber (Ruth) and Bane Braunschweig (Stephanie); 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Besides a son, brother, cousin, friend, husband and father, Bill was many things throughout his life, football player, Lieutenant in the Army, a volunteer fireman, entrepreneur, AA Sponsor, truck driver, and Caretaker at the Old Grist Mill.
At Bill’s request, there will be no memorial services. He will forever be at his favorite hunting grounds.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Bill’s name to Meals on Wheels (Clark County) or your local Fire Department. If you wish to send a note to the family, please send to Heather Buratto, 2754 Grand Oaks Loop, Cedar Park, TX 78613.
