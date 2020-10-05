Shirley Ann Falk, age 84, of Vancouver, Wash., passed away on September 19, 2020. Shirley was born June 9, 1936 in La Center, Wash. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Falk; parents, Joseph and Mabel Klemmer; brother and sister-in-law Blaine and Marilee Klemmer; and daughter-in-law Margaret Falk.
Shirley graduated from Vancouver High School in Vancouver, Wash. She married Richard Falk, in Battle Ground, Wash., where they raised four children on their family farm. Shirley enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, quilting, and baking. She also enjoyed being a homemaker and traveling. Above all, Shirley loved being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Shirley is survived by daughter Lori Falk; son Denny Falk, son and daughter-in-law Dale and Sheri Falk; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Dirk Carner; grandchildren Sarah and husband, Weston Kane, Jenna and husband, Lyckle Van Es, Emily and husband, Ian Schrom, Korrin Falk, Kathryn Falk, Jamie and Ryan Koutnik, along with many great grandchildren.
A small, private memorial service will be held by Shirley’s family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Shirley’s honor to Shriner’s Childrens’ Hospital.
