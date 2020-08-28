Our wonderful sister, aunt, and friend, Cathy Andrell, passed away August 22, 2020 at OHSU Hospital in Portland, Ore., at the age of 64. Cathy had been fighting autoimmune liver disease for several years. We were hopeful for a liver transplant and did not expect to lose her so soon. Cathy was very brave, fighting this disease until the very end.
Cathy was very fun, kind-hearted, and generous. Cathy loved animals, especially dogs and cats. She adopted several rescued dalmatians, her favorite breed, over the years. Cathy also loved her nephew and her 4 great-nieces and great-nephews. Cathy was born in Vancouver, Wash., and lived in Clark County her whole life. She worked as a Marine Clerk as a member of the ILWU. Cathy enjoyed going on trips and spending time with friends and family.
Cathy is survived by her brother Mark; nephew Ray (Nicole); great-nephews Jackson and Charles; great-nieces Clara and Aurora; lifelong friend Barbara, and many other good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Melva.
Cathy, you are greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Commented