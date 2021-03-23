Rachel "Jean" Foley passed away peacefully March 10, 2021, in Battle Ground, Wash. She was born Oct. 6, 1930, to Christian and Elizabeth Foley in Spearfish, S.D. A member of the OALC, she moved to Clark County at the age of eight, where she lived most her life.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dick, Clifford, Bruce, Roger, Gerald, Jim, Fred, and Pat; sister, Eleanor Tikka; and infant twin sisters.
She is survived by sister, Irma (Neal Blomquist); numerous nieces and nephews; and many Christian friends. She is fondly remembered by many as "Auntie Jean", loved all and likely to have been your caregiver in youth.
Layne's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral was held at OALC, Brush Prairie, Wash., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, with final resting place at Gravel Point Cemetery
