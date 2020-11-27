Oliver H. Funk Jr.: 1924-2020

Oliver H. Funk Jr., passed away peacefully at home Nov. 15, 2020. He was born Dec. 27, 1924, in Windsor, Mo., the oldest of three children to Oliver H. Funk Sr. and Estella M. Funk.
Oliver attended Smith Cotton High school graduating in 1942. He united in marriage to his wife, Norma J. Goode in 1942.
He worked 32 years for ALCOA Aluminum, Vancouver, Wash., after retiring, he went on to work at Dollar's corner truck salvage in Battle Ground, Wash. His main hobby was rebuilding wrecked automobiles and reselling them. He also loved to dance.
Oliver enjoyed people and enriched many lives over the years. Everything interested him.
He is survived by his sons, Tom Funk (Brenda), Dan Funk (Joanne), Stephen Funk (Mary Jo Newton) and David Funk (Charlie); 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Oliver was preceded in death by his wife, Norma J. Funk; and son, Robert Funk.
In gratitude for the care provided to him in his last weeks, Oliver can be remembered by contributions to Community Home Health & Hospice, 3102 NE 134th St., Vancouver, WA 98686. (360) 253-4626
