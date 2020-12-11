Lena Germann

Lena Ruth Grobli was born in Condon, Ore., to Alois Grobli and Ruth (Rogers) Grobli. Her father had immigrated from Switzerland in 1914. In the late 1920s and early 1930s, Lena’s parents worked as migrant fruit pickers in California and parts of Oregon, finally settling in the Salem area of Oregon where her siblings were born.
Lena graduated from Salem High School and then went to live with her grandparents in Camas, Wash., to work at the Camas Paper Mill. There, she met the brother of a close neighbor and was soon married. Lena was married to Albert Germann Sept. 18, 1943, in Brush Prairie, Wash. They took over the running of Albert’s parents dairy farm and worked side-by-side, improving and adding more land.
Not long after their marriage, Lena’s parents and siblings all moved up to live close to her. Lena and Albert had five children. They joined Washington Grange #82 and were very active. Lena held the Offices of Women’s Activities Chairman, Lecturer, Treasurer and Secretary for many years. She was an active member for well over 60 years. In 1995, they sold their farm in Clark County and moved to Mossyrock, Lewis County, Wash. In 2011, she lost both her husband, Albert and her brother, Leo. In January of 2020, her brother, Frank passed away.
Lena is survived by her sister, Alice Collier of Portland, Ore.; and her children, RuthAnne Lance of Vancouver, Albert Jr. of Ridgefield, Donald of Mossyrock, Karen Edwards of Toledo, Wash., and Daryl Onalaska, Wash.; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
