It is with deep respect and much love that we mourn the loss of a great man, Gordon Richard Peck, who passed April 17, 2021, at the age of 81. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Jeannie Peck, children, and grandchildren, by his side.
Known to his friends and family as "Gordy", he was a dedicated husband, father, grandpa, and loyal friend. His determination, entrepreneurial spirit, and incredible work ethic allowed him to retire at 50, and enjoy doing what made him happiest, which included golfing, hunting, fishing, working out, watching the market, spending time with his friends and family, and continuing to invest in his future.
Gordy was a three-sport letterman at Evergreen High School and continued to play tournament softball several years after for Cliff's Tavern where they won several championships. He was tall, handsome, athletic, and kind. In both his personal and business life, Gordy always conducted himself with the highest level of integrity. He worked hard and expected others to do the same, you could always count on him. His word was his bond and he always followed through.
His incredible wife, Jeannie, whom he married in 2000, was his North Star. She provided a shining light, a grounding strength, unconditional love, and the patience that allowed them both to grow and enjoy each other’s company as loving, lifelong companions. Gordy’s consistency, dependability, generosity, and friendliness were among the traits that attracted people to him, made him special, and loved by so many.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; children, Kris, Josh, and Corie; and grandchildren, Millie, Gabe, Wylie, and Poppy
We’ll miss you, Grandpa Gordy. Rest in peace and we’ll see you on the 19th hole.
Service is pending.
Commented