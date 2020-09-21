Cecil Cornell Rotschy: 1938-2020

Cecil Cornell Rotschy was born on April 5, 1938 in Vancouver Wash., to Edwin and Lillie (Abernathy) Rotschy and lived his entire life of 82 years in Yacolt Wash. Cecil left this world surrounded by his family at his home on September 13th 2020.
He married his wife of 56 years, Marie Kysar, on December 1, 1963 and is survived by her and their children; Brent (Heidi), Page (Autumn), Gillian Landsem (Per), Marcelle Hanson (Jeff), Drew (Heather), Basil (Luci), Cornell (Vicki); all of Yacolt Wash., Javotte (Kurt) Lehtola of Hayti SD; and Briana Bruckelmyer (Mathew) of Yacolt, Wash.
He is survived by his sister, Shelley Heidegger of Yacolt, Wash.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and Christian friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eathyl and Pierre Rotschy; and great-grandchild Shane Rotschy.
Cecil was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church and kept his simple faith as his most treasured possession. Cecil was blessed with a patient and understanding nature and will be greatly missed.
His final resting place is to be in Yacolt.
