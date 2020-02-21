Martha Rosana Johnson, 93, passed away peacefully in her residence at Sharon Care on the morning of Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Martha leaves behind a legacy in the Centralia-Chehalis area as a community leader and small business owner. She was a loving friend, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be missed greatly.
Born in 1926, in Labam, Wash., Martha moved to Centralia at the age of 18, where she met her husband, to whom she was married for over 50 years.
Martha worked at Ben Franklin and Proffit’s Dress Shopp before buying and running Mode O Day, which she owned in downtown Centralia for over 20 years.
She was actively involved in Centralia Eagles, Centralia Moose, Ladies Lion’s and the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce. She was also a Girl Scout Leader and volunteer at Providence Centralia Hospital.
After retiring, Martha fulfilled her goals of traveling the world and was always quick to tell extravagant stories of her many adventures.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Karol (Bob) Dyer; her son, Chuck (Marilyn) Johnson; grandchildren, Casey (Julie) Dyer, Mickey (Jennifer) Dyer, Wendy (Travis) Beairsto, Rob (Deanna) Johnson; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and husband, Eugene R. Johnson.
