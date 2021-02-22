Feb. 5, 2021, our beloved Klazina Dobbe passed away peacefully in the presence of her husband and best friend of over 50 years.
Klazina was adored by her family, she is survived by her loving husband, Benno; her three children, Nicolette (Rob), Ben (Jennifer), Stefan (Jodi); 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, all who lovingly called her Oma.
Klazina Wilhelmina Looij Dobbe was born July 3, 1952, in Den Helder, the Netherlands. She met the love of her life, Benno, Dec. 26, 1965, and they married Dec. 18, 1970. Benno and Klazina had a beautiful love story that only grew stronger celebrating 50 years of marriage this last December. Their three children Nicolette, Ben, and Stefan, were born in the Netherlands, after which the family of five immigrated to the United States July 20, 1980, where they started a new life in Woodland, Wash.
Benno and Klazina started Holland America Bulb Farms in Woodland, Wash., now known as Holland America Flowers, since 1987. She loved the flowers they grew all through the years, always having fresh flowers abundantly in her home. Klazina loved to learn and share her knowledge, she earned a Master’s Degree in Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine in 1998. She opened a local Acupuncture practice, which Klazina ran for eight years. She later opened a clinic located next to the family house. Klazina is known to have been a great healer, helping countless people with their illnesses, guiding patients through cancer treatments and also with mental issues. She wrote a book, “Visitors Along My Cancer Journey”, which was a great accomplishment and was read by many. Klazina started a Prayer Circle with the Sisters of the House of Balance, forming forever bonds, deep friendships and focused prayers to heal many.
Klazina was loved and cherished by her family, and anyone who knew Klazina was inspired by her kindness, generosity and strength, creating many dear friends. She brought calmness and peace to everyone around her, she exuded a warm personality and a heart of gold. Klazina was a great cook, in particular when she prepared an old fashioned Dutch meal. She loved life and cherished every day she lived. Klazina liked traveling, visiting 60 countries, all 50 States in America and enjoyed 10 cruises with her beloved Benno. One of her most memorable trips was a visit to the Netherlands with the entire family in 2015, a wonderful memory that we will always remember.
To have known Klazina was to have loved Klazina. We are forever grateful for the time we had with her as she blessed our lives abundantly. We will always keep her in our hearts and know that she is watching over us.
A private family service remembering our treasured Klazina will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. We will be holding a celebration to honor Klazina’s beautiful life with extended family and friends when restrictions are lifted.
