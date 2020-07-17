Diane 'Dinah' Ek: 1942-2020

Diane "Dinah" Ek, 77, went peacefully to heaven July 9, 2020, with her children gathered around her. Dinah was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Hancock, Mich., to William and Effie (Simula) Erickson. She married Douglas John Ek July 31, 1965, and they raised a family of 13 children. They made their home in Yacolt, Wash.
She enjoyed caring for her flower beds, traveling to visit family in other states and serving the Christians in her home. Dinah carried a true and saving faith which was dear to her heart. She was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Dinah was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
She is survived by eight sons, John (JoAnn) of Battle Ground, Jerry of LaCenter, Jay (Traci) of Battle Ground, Eric (Collette) of LaCenter, Owen (Sheila) of Battle Ground, Greg (Kim) of Davenport, Ken (Jennifer) of Marengo, Wis., and Danny of Yacolt; five daughters, Kara (Sam) Hendrickson of Dassell, Minn., Karly (Tony) Daniels of Yacolt, Mari (Aaron) Williamson of Yacolt, Jana (Kirby) Korpela of Hancock, Mich., and Krissa (Sam) Larsson of LaCenter; along with 94 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; siblings, Maryann (Richard) Rosenlund, Jerry (Judy), Ginny, Leo (Joan), Margie (George)Denofre, Julene (Tom) Dahlgren, Connie (Rick) Hammerstrom, Joe (Celie), all of Upper Michigan, Billy (Kathleen) of Kalispell, Mont., and Jack (Mary) of Yacolt Wash.
The funeral was held at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Battle Ground, Wash., July 14, 2020.
Commented