Jimmie Leroy Olson: 1938-2020

Jimmie Leroy Olson was born in Fergus Falls, Minn., to Frank and Lily Olson, July 14, 1938, and passed away on August 10, 2020.
Jim is survived by his wife Ellen; two brothers, Harold and Roger of Vancouver, Wash.; and sister Ruby in Charles City, IA. Seven children, Jeff, Mike, Anna, Tina, Russell, Jimmie Jr. and Tamra, their spouses, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren .
Jim attended Evergreen High School in Vancouver, Wash. Met then married his wife Ellen of 61 years on Halloween in 1959.
They moved to Battle Ground, Wash., where they raised their family. Jim worked for the Clark County PUD for 25 years as a heavy equipment operator and line locator. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Jim had a great love for family and friends and a zest for life. Some of his favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, traveling and camping with friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
