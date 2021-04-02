Sandra "Sandi" Jean Sterner, 63, of Battle Ground, Wash, passed away peacefully the morning of March 20, 2021, at Legacy Salmon Creek, after a courageous 14 year battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 25, 1957, in Bremerton, WA, to parents, William and Dorothy (Carlson) Keyes.
Sandi graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1976. She briefly served in the United States Army. Eventually Sandi moved to Clark County, WA, where she met and married Dean Sterner. They built a beautiful life on a tree farm in Yacolt, WA, celebrating 34 loving years together. Sandi was an extraordinary gardener, cook, and shopper. She adored spending time with friends and family, cherishing her cats over the years as well. Sandi was a warm, generous, dependable woman. To know her was to love her. Sandi was a traveler for both work and leisure. She LOVED vacationing in Hawaii. During vacations she was an avid photographer, expressing her deep appreciation for the beauty of nature. She especially loved water, sunrises and sunsets. No matter where she was, she always provided the tastiest Happy Hour snacks, and the best puzzles and games.
Sandi enjoyed a 36 plus year career with Perry Ellis International (formerly Jantzen), for whom she travelled extensively for over 25 years throughout the U.S. and the world, ultimately achieving the position of Director of Product Integrity. Sandi made lifelong friendships and connections worldwide throughout her career.
Sandi is survived by her husband, Dean Sterner of Battle Ground, WA; and brothers, Robert and David Keyes of Port Orchard, WA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia Thornton; and brother, William “Butch” Keyes.
Donations may be made to the cancer foundation of choice. Sandi’s celebration of life will be held outside this summer in the warm weather.
