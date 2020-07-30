George H. Wiebold: 1922-2020

George H. Wiebold was born Feb. 19, 1922, to Harry and Wilma Wiebold in Hillsboro, Ore. The family moved to Vancouver a few years later. George attended Washington and Shumway schools.
He worked in Harry’s auto repair shop and the ship yards. George was drafted in 1942, and stationed at Camp Polk, La., where he met Doris Boone. They were married Sept. 15, 1945, and George was discharged from the United States Army in 1946.
They returned to Vancouver, and bought a home in the Barberton area, having a repair shop, tractor rentals, Oliver tractor dealership and finally, Wiebold & Sons Logging. He was a true “self-made” man, skilled mechanic, equipment operator and timber faller, who was quick to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
George is survived by his wife, Doris of 74 years; sons, Harry (Sue) and George; grandchildren, Kyle (Jessica), Jackie (Matthew), Megan (Collin) and Donny (Nicki); and three great-grandchildren, Magda and twins, George and Gracie.
He was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church and was instrumental in the construction of the church building. Memorial gifts may be made to the church. He was also a member of the Farm Forestry Association for many years.
There will be a private graveside service for family only due to pandemic restrictions with Pastor Brian Larson officiating. A celebration of George’s life will follow at a later date.
