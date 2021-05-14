Mr. Bobby Dee Worden (Maynard Oakley Worden) passed away peacefully March 6, 2021, at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Bobby was born in Bay City, Mich., Nov. 15, 1936, and lived in the Battle Ground and La Center areas for 50 years.
Following high school, Bobby joined the United States Navy and served as a corpsman during the Korean War. He continued to serve as a lifetime member of the Korean War Veterans Association of Vancouver. Bobby was most proud to serve other veterans while holding several offices for the Veterans Association. He was also a proud member of the Nazarene Church.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Bonnie Worden. Together they raised five children, Dave, Steve, Denise, Chip, and Deena. They were blessed with 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Prior to Bobby’s marriage to Bonnie, he is also survived by two children, Dan and Steve; and his sister, Kathy Ordway.
Bobby will be greatly missed by many. A military service will be performed at the Fort Vancouver Military Cemetery this summer, where he will be laid to rest.
Commented