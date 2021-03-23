Max Dempsey Hall, 81, passed away June 11, 2019, at his home in Vancouver, Wash. He was born in 1938, to the late Floyd Hall and Tess Louise Rademacher.
Max moved to Vancouver from Arkansas where he attended Fort Vancouver High School. His main career was with Lumber Systems Inc. (management). His love for the outdoors led him and his wife, Jeanette "Jeannie" Duvall, to his second career as the owners of Archery World, until retirement. Max loved boxing, football, archery, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling.
Max was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannie; brother, Melvin; and mother, Louise. He is survived by his four children, Deborah, Dona, Floyd, and Melvin; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
His advice and love will be missed by all. Max had a significant and positive impact on many lives. Max has requested there be no memorial service or celebration of life.
