Jay was born in Vancouver, Wash., Feb 5, 1965, to parents, Ronald and Patricia Edwards. He graduated from Hudson Bay High school and started driving semi-trucks at age 18. Jay was especially good at learning new skills, a "Jack of all Trades" person, who loved to build and innovate. He liked working on cars, farming equipment, construction and concrete structures.
When Jay wasn't working hard, he liked to go camping with his many friends and family. He enjoyed traveling and cooking. He will be missed by all that knew him well. He was a member of Washington Grange #82.
Jay died of cancer, on 22 Aug 2020 in Lewis Co., Wash.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Karen (Germann) Edwards; two children, Elisabeth and Tyler Edwards; his parents, Ron and Pat Edwards and a sister Debbie Selfridge.
