Duane Harold Gasaway, 73, of Sparks, Nev., passed peacefully in Reno, Nev., Dec. 23, 2020. He was the son of Harold and Eileen Gasaway of Battle Ground, Wash. Duane was a wonderful, loyal, supportive husband, father, and friend. He will be sorely missed.
Duane’s life was devoted to helping others around him and those in need. He was a strong supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. Duane earned his Bachelor and Master’s Degrees from Western Washington University and his Juris Doctor from California Western School of Law in San Diego, Calif., Duane passed the California Bar Exam. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Reno, Nev. Duane was also a Vietnam Veteran. He honorably served in the United States Army, 1st Infantry Division (Big Red 1) with a rank of Sergeant and was awarded two Bronze Star Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960, Combat Infantry Badge, and Good Conduct Medal among others. Duane was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; and son, Matthew.
