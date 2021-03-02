Colby James Clayton Stuart passed away Feb. 4, 2021, at the age of 27 of natural causes related to diabetes. Colby was born June 6, 1993, in Vancouver, Wash., to Grace Stuart and Joe Buccino. He lived in Washington all his life, mostly in Clark County but also in Pierce County. Colby attended various schools in the Battle Ground School District, Firm Foundation Christian School, and Clark College.
Colby was an only child who loved every friend like a brother. He was a selfless, humble, and caring person with a great sense of humor. He could easily make you laugh and was immediately liked by everyone that met him. He had a way of making people feel comfortable to be themselves and was one of the few people you could truly be yourself around without judgement. He was very trustworthy and his word was as solid as stone. Colby was a great listener and good at giving advice when you needed it, always following up, and checking in on you. He didn’t hesitate to help out when someone needed a hand, friend or stranger.
Colby loved many things in life: his family, friends, pets, gaming, fishing, golfing, camping, cars, and guns. He was great at sending memes to fit any occasion, taking pictures with a great eye, and making videos of everyday occasions. Colby had incredible talent when it came to sports and music; both came naturally to him. Colby will always be remembered for how he lived, no regrets and living life to the fullest.
Colby worked at Wheel Pros in Portland as an Account Executive. He was great with people, which made him an excellent salesman even though he always professed that he didn’t sell wheels but instead found out what his customers needed and gave them the best deal on the goods so they would tell others and come back; he refused to do up-selling. As a result, he had an incredible talent with customers and built long lasting, meaningful relationships with them. This also made him the top salesman quarter after quarter for the last few years.
Colby is survived by a group of close friends, Caleb Wilson, Joshua Helmes, Shane Holmgren, Denton Holmgren, Drew Helmes, Gabe Helmes, Braden Olin, Dustin Olin, Evan Stenersen, and Stephen Wilson. In truth, Colby had too many friends to list. Friends from work, church, school, and people he would meet while gaming and on social media.
Colby loved his family, his grandparents and mom meant the world to him. Since Colby was a small child, he talked of three life goals: being just like his grandpa, serving an honorable religious mission, and getting married and having “a million children that I can feed macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, and broccoli every day". Colby enjoyed being a Boy Scout and working on with his mom to move up the ranks, he was just two badges and a project shy of achieving Eagle Scout.
Colby is survived by his mother, Grace Stuart of Chandler, Ariz.; his grandparents, Richard and Mary Foster; and greatgrandmother, "Lamb" Carol Foster, all originally from Battle Ground, Wash. He is also survived by an extensive extended family residing across the country. Colby was preceded in death by his father, Joe Buccino.
Colby made a massive, positive impact on this world. Everyone is a better person for knowing him. Colby always gave the biggest and best bear hugs. He will be forever missed.
A quote from his favorite childhood book, Christopher Robin speaking to Winnie the Pooh as he left Pooh’s world: “If ever there is tomorrow when we're not together... there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart... I'll always be with you.” ~ A.A. Milne
