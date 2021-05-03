Darrell G. Johnson, 82, passed away April 19, 2021, at his home in Amboy, Wash., from cancer. He spent his last days surrounded by loving family, being baptized along with his brother, Dave, and being visited by some of his many friends. Darrell was born in Ione, Wash., July 25, 1938, to Lawrence and Marien Johnson, he was the seventh of 10 children.
Darrell moved to Clark County in 1942, and attended Battle Ground High School, where he met his first wife, Rownette "Ronnie" Waymire. He served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962, at Fort Carson, Colo., where he participated in the development of atomic bombs. Following his time in the Army, he worked as an engineer at Pacific Northwest Bell for 30 years. After Ronnie died in 1996, Darrell married Barbara Marcotte in 1999.
Darrell was very active in his community, serving on the Battle Ground school board and coaching community baseball teams, which he greatly enjoyed. He was involved in several service organizations, including the Kiwanis Club. After second wife, Barbara passed in 2015, Darrell became quite involved with the Washington State Grange, along with his two brothers and sister, and held offices on a local and state level. He was a member of the Battle Ground United Methodist Church and regularly met with his BGHS classmates. He had a great sense of humor and was immediately liked by anyone who met him!
Survivors include son, Randy (Susan) Johnson of College Place, Wash.; daughters, Robbin (Michael) Espil of Vancouver, Wash., and Debra Skyta of Dublin, Calif.; brothers, David and Jerry Johnson; and sister, Judy (Denny) Steigmann all of Amboy, Wash.; grandchildren, Zachary, Kelsey, Dane, Katie, and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Hailee, Tristyn, Dylan, Eleanor, Braylon, and Zoey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be missed by all of us.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.
