George Gaylord “Pete” Keith Jr., was born July 16, 1930. On June 16, 2020, our wonderful, funny, irreverent, loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa made his journey to heaven.
He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking and most of all his family. George taught us so much about always doing your best no matter what, taking responsibility for your choices and actions, honesty, integrity, the love of nature and each other. He was born and died on the family homestead at Fargher Lake. He spent his career in the woods and as a millwright.
George is survived by his wife, Janice of 68 and a half years; daughters, Christy (Dave) and Deb (Larry); sons, Dennis (Susan) and Marshal: nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. We love you and miss you!
