Steven L. McCoy passed away peacefully in his sleep Jan. 29, 2021, after a short battle with colon cancer. He was born in Vancouver, Wash., Nov. 26, 1951, and graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1970.
Steven entered the United States Army and served honorably, returning to Vancouver after discharge. He finished his military career serving in the United States Army Reserve for over 20 years. Steven worked with many friends and family at various jobs, but found his joy in outdoor activities, primarily fishing and hunting. Steve was an excellent bowler, competing many years achieving three 300 games during his time in league play. He enjoyed playing pool and swapping stories with any open ear, never met a stranger.
Steve was kind and a generous soul, he enjoyed a good joke or a slow country song. He loved spending time with his children and family, sharing many adventures with his brother, Scott, discussing what fishing hole would be next. Scott was his caregiver during the last two months of his life.
Steven is survived by his two children, Steve McCoy Jr., and Kristi Birrer; grandchildren, Zachary, Aubree, Kaden McCoy, Josh, and Brooklynn Birrer; parents, Vern and Charlotte Odren; siblings, Scott McCoy, Kim McCoy, Tracey Henry, Peter Henry, and Donelle Odren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Forrest McCoy; and grandparents, Al and Maxine Janssen.
There will be no services at this time. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Community Home Health and Hospice for the compassionate care provided while Steven was home and at the Hospice house.
