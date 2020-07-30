Bernice Rhodes: 1931-2020

Bernice Rhodes, 89, died Sunday morning due to injuries received in a single car accident on Old Pup Creek Road. She was born in Dublin, Texas April 19, 1931, to Owen J. and Bertha Massingill.
The family moved to Benton City in the 1940s. Bernice was married to Charles Rhodes in 1948, and remained married for 41 years, later divorcing. Mom would start out working as a sewing instructor in Richland, Wash., for the Singer sewing machine company.
Later after Mom and Dad moved to Woodland, Wash., in 1970, she would go into real-estate. This was a great passion for her, that and any kind of antiques. She would buy and sell antiques for the rest of her life. Mom would open the "Unique Antique" store in Woodland and later build her own shop located at her home address.
She was always involved in something, always on the go. Mom had many health problems in her life due to a heart condition. She survived two quadruple bypass heart surgeries and numerous heart attacks and if not for the accident I am sure she would have continued "on the go." She was an incredibly talented woman and would tackle any project.
Bernice Rhodes was always very kind and supportive in regards to her great-grandsons. It was always a pleasure to get to see her, whether that be for the holidays, a family get-together, or just a simple visit. With a ton of life experience under her belt, it was always interesting to hear what advice or wisdom she happened to share with us. Bernice had incredible genes, the likes of which I have never seen before on an 89 year old woman. One can only hope to look half as good as she did at that age.
Alongside that and her kind and caring nature, it is without question that the person she was and the experiences she gave us will not be forgotten. (Garrett Rhodes)
She is survived by her three adult children, James E. Rhodes of Yelm, Wash., Jeffrey C. Rhodes of Vancouver, Wash., and Janet D. Anderson of La Center, Wash.; brother, Rex Massingill of North Pole, Alaska; step-sister, Mary Haun of Benton City, Wash.; grandson, Tom Rhodes of Woodland, Wash.; three great-grandsons, Hunter Rhodes of Battle Ground, Wash,, Garrett Rhodes of Yelm, Wash., and Parker Rhodes of Battle Ground, Wash.
Bernice will be buried in Benton City, Wash., at the Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by, Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, 915 Bypass Hwy Bldg H, Richland, Wash., 509-943-1114. Graveside will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Benton City, Wash., at 12 p.m., Aug. 6, 2020. sunsetgardenstricities.com.
