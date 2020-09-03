John C. Pollard: 1963-2020

John C Pollard went home to the Lord on August 25, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1963 to Marianne and Lester Pollard. After high school he joined the Marine Corps; it is there that he met his wife Julie. As two Marines together they had a couple baby jarheads Samantha and Benjamin. For 37 years John and Julie shared their life together. Anyone who ever met John knew he loved to fish. He was a Pisces and he would say I'm a fish therefore I shall fish! He loved taking people out on the boat, his biggest joy was watching people catch fish and helping them be able to do that.
He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 12 years. In that 12 years he made big differences in people's lives, he was the first one to reach his hand out at meetings to newcomers. This past March Julie and John bought their dream home in Idaho and built their dream shop and had a perfect life. So excited and happy to enjoy this adventure together.
In an instant Mental Health took over and changed all of our lives permanently. We take comfort in knowing he is no longer in physical or mental pain and that he is in heaven with God protecting those Gates with his Marine brothers.
John leaves behind his wife and two children and his beloved granddaughter, Hailey Kaye. His brother Randy, and a mess of cousins and nieces and nephews. He will forever be remembered as "BIG JOHN" with his huge smile.
There will be a celebration of his life soon...watch Julie's FB for info. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.
Commented