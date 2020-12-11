Jackie Lee Rowan: 1935-2020

Jackie Lee Rowan was born June 15, 1935, in Webster Springs, W. Va., to Donald C. Rowan and Pauline “Slaughter” Rowan. He passed away Dec. 1, 2020.
Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly Pierren Rowan; three children, Sherri (Mike) Moore, Randy (Sara) Rowan and Tracey (Jay) Ruff; and his sister, Mary Bender of Ohio; 10 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
He worked at Copperweld Steel for 20 years, had a Yard and Garden business with his wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Dawn Faley. Jack last worked for Portland Public Schools. He was a veteran in the United States Air Force and was a Mason.
Jack was preceded in death by his sister; Lela Mae (Tancy) Carney in 2016; and son, Donald E. Rowan in 1984.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jack will be buried at Willamette Cemetery, there will be no service.
The family would like to thank Peace Health for taking such good care of our husband and father.
Commented