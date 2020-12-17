Lois Dorene (Haggerty) Gaither: 1932-2020

Lois Dorene (Haggerty) Gaither passed away suddenly, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Lois was a precious and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, auntie, and friend. Her life was devoted to the interest and needs of those around her, and she beamed with fulfillment when in the presence of loved ones. She was always a willing and encouraging participant in any family activity, from sailboat trips to cider making, Sunday suppers to summer trips abroad. A warm, sweet, deeply caring person, Lois never forgot a birthday or anniversary and remembered every life occasion by sending beautiful handwritten cards to those on her heart.
Lois was blessed with a graceful and mannered nature, gracious politeness, a quiet but keen sense of humor, and a forgiving spirit. She was a faithful and committed follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and an earthly model of His calling on our lives. She took much comfort in God’s Word and the meaning it brought to her life. She was a fervent believer in the power of prayer and a committed member of First Church of God and ANEW Church.
Lois was a lifelong reader. She enjoyed poetry, classical literature, and stories of God’s grace in people’s life. She was also an accomplished seamstress, cook and baker; nobody could bake a better apple pie and she was always eager to share her hearty ranger cookies!
Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Jan. 30, 1932, to John Lee and Autumn Lois (Smith) Haggerty, Lois’s childhood was marked by the death of her father. Her mother raised her and her sister Marian on a schoolteacher’s salary and with the support of their extended family. Lois met the love of her life, Otto Gaither Sr., after moving to Portland OR to attend Pacific Bible College. Married in 1955, three children soon followed, and Lois devoted herself to her family, church life, and running the office for the family construction company in Vancouver, Wash.
Lois’s life knew an abundance of love; she and Otto shared 65 years, three children, nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren (and counting!). She is survived by her husband Otto, children Otto Jr. (Laurie), Del (Mary), and Shanon (Kerry), and their families.
She was preceded in death by her grandson John.
The family is deeply grateful to all those who filled her wonderful life with joy and meaning. We will celebrate her life with a private family service and internment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. We are thankful to the many who have lifted our family up in prayer, who have expressed a kind word, or shared a cherished memory.
Memorial donations may be made to ANEW Church or First Church of God, both of Vancouver, Wash., in lieu of flowers.
