Delbert Carnie Mickelson, 86, peacefully passed from this life to his eternal home, April 3, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 18, 1934. in Watford City, N.D., to Carnie and Alice (Evanson) Mickelson. Delbert was currently residing in Battle Ground, Wash., with his dear wife, Rosella Mickelson.
Delbert married Rosella Niemitalo Jan. 29, 1955, in Beldon, N.D. They were blessed with 66 years together and raised a family of 12 children. He lived in North Dakota for over 11 years after marriage before moving his young family of seven to the little town of Hockinson, Wash., where the rest of the family was born and raised. He enjoyed vacationing with his wife Rosella in Arizona, Florida, and S.D., after retirement.
Delbert was a hard-working man, devoted to providing and caring for his family. Even though he only completed school up to the seventh grade, he was always striving to learn more. At the young age of 15, he left his childhood home and started his first job working as a farmhand and then as a mason laborer. Delbert was a man of many trades; he had the mindset that you can do anything if you set your mind to it. He worked on painting a bridge over the Missouri River, work in the oil fields, was a heavy equipment operator and owner, construction worker, had his own plumbing business, and a home builder since 1985. Even after retirement he built spec homes as a hobby. He built his last house in 2019, the one he resided in at the time of his passing. In his later years he enjoyed flying, got his pilot’s license, and had his own airplane.
Delbert was baptized at the same time as their first-born son. God worked His perfect work in Delbert and he was able to experience and come to know God’s grace. Delbert was a member of the Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Delbert is survived by his beloved wife, Rosella; and their children, Andy (Nora) Mickelson of Yacolt, Wash., DeAnne (Dave) Matson of Prosser, Wash., Lonnie (Carolyn) of Lantana, Fla., Sheldon (Annette) Mickelson of West Palm Beach, Fla., Kim (Sue) Mickelson of Pasco, Wash., son-in-law, Rodney Matson of Yacolt, Wash., Leah (James) Mattila of Yacolt, Wash., Ted (Keli) of Boiling Springs, S.C., Heidi (Eric) Wilson of Battle Ground, Wash., Mia (Levi) Seppanen of Vienna, S.D., Lars (Isabelle) Mickelson of Kennewick, Wash., and John (Angie) Mickelson of Spring Hill, Tenn.; 73 grandchildren; 121 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Elmer Mickelson of Stanwood, Wash., and Larry Mickelson of Huson, Mont.; and sister, Sheryl (Don) Denson of Plains, Mont.
Delbert was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Joy Matson; grandsons, Craig Matson and Logan Mattila; granddaughter, Marja Wilson; his parents, Carnie Mickelson and Alice (Mickelson) Olmstead; and sisters, Marcella Steiner and Shirley Tucker.
