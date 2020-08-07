Trudy Marie Moore: 1951-2020

Trudy Marie Moore, born March 12, 1951 to Edward Eugene Hahn and Juanita Elizabeth Kelly, passed away in Battle Ground, Wash., on May 14, 2020. Trudy was a strong, independent and innovative mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She owned a successful business for over 30 years and participated in several other ventures. She left behind a collection of beautiful illustrations that she intended to use to create greeting cards. Trudy raised her children to be self-sufficient and was the rock on which her grandchildren could lean when times were tough.
Trudy is survived by one son, James; two daughters, Tamara and Elizabeth; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Susan and Janet; and her step-father.
