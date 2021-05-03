Elizabeth "Betsy" Annette Clarke was born Feb. 1, 1962, in Selah, Wash. She passed away April 20, 2021, surrounded by her family. Betsy was the center of our lives. The best spouse, mother, sister, daughter, and best friend that we could have ever wanted. We were so blessed to have been graced with the gift of her in our lives. She loved without condition and made us smile and laugh every day. Betsy was joyful, creative, bright, and the funniest person with an infectious laugh and smile that would light up any room. She attended elementary school and junior high in Selah, Wash., and went to Highland High School in Tieton, Wash. She went to college at Yakima Valley Community College, finishing her degree in accounting at Clark Community College. She moved to Seattle, Wash., after college and worked for MOAC/Continental insurance company. There she met her beloved husband, Brian Clarke (from Ellensburg, Wash.) and they were wed in Yakima, Wash., April 1, 1995.
Betsy moved to Battle Ground, Wash., and created their beautiful and happy home. They launched a successful business together and worked so hard to create an accomplished business. She loved being a mom and cooking (Betsy was a great cook) and antiquing, decorating, gardening, landscaping, and wonderful family trips to create the best memories for her family, always collecting best friends along the way. Betsy was inclusive, sweet, and kind to all creatures large and small. She was the most hard-working mom for her children, Michael and Katie. So patient, kind, and loving. Always listening to them and worked so hard to create the happiest home with laughter, warmth, and love. Her happiest moments were when she was with her children.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Clarke; her mother, Sue Smith; her sweet and loved children, Michael and Katie Clarke; sister and brother-in-law, Victor and Rebecca Bohannon; and her best friends, Lance and Nikki Warthen and their children, Phillip and Jacob.
Betsy's beloved father, Neal Smith, preceded her in death.
Her spirit remains. She will always be with us, and us with her. We will always love Betsy and everything about her.
Funeral services were held April 28, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Solid Foundation in Betsy Clarke's name.
